What channel is Leeds v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

When does Leeds’ temporary form become a permanent issue for them to resolve? They head into this week’s Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video knowing they need a big display against Crystal Palace.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and sit just three points ahead of the relegation mire after 13 games.

It’s not the second season that anyone at the Yorkshire club would have envisaged following their successful return campaign to the Premier League last season.

Crystal Palace have been ticking along nicely in the Premier League so far and sit 11th in the table despite an early harsh run of fixtures.

Patrick Vieira’s men have shown signs of progress under his stewardship but he will expect his defence to stand taller and attacking forces to push harder to turn draws into victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Crystal Palace?

Leeds v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 30th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Leeds v Crystal Palace online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month

What TV channel is Leeds v Crystal Palace on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Leeds v Crystal Palace team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison; James

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Eze; Edouard, Benteke, Zaha

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Leeds v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leeds need to light a fire under their season or they face the very real threat of sliding into the relegation zone over the Christmas period.

Patrick Bamford’s return is approaching, but they can’t look to him as their salvation given his total lack of match fitness. They need Dan James, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo to step up and bear the goalscoring weight in his absence.

Palace would be perched comfortably in the top half had they not conceded several poor goals stemming from individual errors this term, but the core of the team looks good. They will push for a win here, but are they clinical enough to punish Leeds?

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace (6/1 at bet365)

