Ronaldo, engineered to the pinnacle of pace, power and precision, will face Messi, the most naturally gifted footballer the world has ever seen, for the first time since his move to Serie A.

The pair last met in 2018 during an El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Fans will hope to be treated to a masterclass from both megastars in what could be the penultimate showdown between the pair, with a reverse fixture at the Nou Camp still to savour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Juventus v Barcelona on TV?

Juventus v Barcelona will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Juventus v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 8pm.

How to live stream Juventus v Barcelona online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Juventus v Barcelona team news

Juventus: For all the chat about Ronaldo v Messi, there's some potentially shattering news: Ronaldo has been self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and must produce a negative test 24 hours before the game or he will be ruled out of the match.

He finds out today whether he will be able to play, and we'll update this info as soon as we hear confirmation either way.

Matthijs de Ligt remains out, so too are defensive stars Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro.

Barcelona: Gerard Pique is suspended and Samuel Umtiti is also out, meaning Barca are short at the back.

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly out of the match with a muscle problem, meaning Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele are fighting for a recall to the starting XI.

Our prediction: Juventus v Barcelona

Neither side looks particularly formidable on paper ahead of this one, mere shadows of their XIs of years gone.

Juventus have won just one of their last five, Barca have won just one of their last four, but something has to give in this encounter.

Don't expect elite class football from either side, but expect a more tense, exciting affair for that very reason.

The star quality of Ronaldo and Messi could very easily swing the match in favour of their side, particularly given the defensive issues faced by both teams. Who will blink first?

Our prediction: Juventus 2-2 Barcelona

