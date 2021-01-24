Jens Lehmann demands more “fighting” from Arsenal as he reveals “most consistent player this season”

Jens Lehmann wants to see Arsenal “fighting” more during a rocky season for the German international’s former side.

The ex-Gunners goalkeeper believes the key to every successful team is a fighting spirit, something he has demanded more of from Arsenal, who currently occupy 11th place in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s men have stepped up in recent weeks with a five-game unbeaten streak in the top flight, but a defeat to Southampton in this weekend’s FA Cup fixtures may have raised eyebrows once again.

Lehmann also picked out a player who he believes has been Arsenal’s brightest spark in the 2020/21 season so far.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Lehmann said: “Fighting. I would love to seem them fighting, because fighting is the core ingredient for every successful football team. Every day.

“If they manage to start fighting, I cannot see them not going up again.”

“I think Bernd Leno is the most consistent player for Arsenal this season, from what I have seen. He’s doing a really good job there.

“Without him the position would have looked worse, the position on the table, than it is right now.

“Arsenal is rising right now and I’m looking forward to the German player contributing to hopefully more success!”

