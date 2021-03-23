What channel is Italy v Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland will hope to pinch at least a point from their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier, but face a difficult task against hosts Italy on Wednesday.

Italy are favourites to qualify from a group that also includes Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania – and Northern Ireland will have to remain resolute in Parma if they are to claim anything from this trip.

Northern Ireland are winless in their last 12 games and come into this tie having failed to qualify for this summer’s European Championships last autumn.

Italy, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have not conceded since a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands back in October.

This is the first time these nations have met in a decade. Italy won their previous encounter 3-0 in October 2011 thanks to two Antonio Cassano strikes and a Gareth McAuley own goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Italy v Northern Ireland on TV?

Italy v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 25th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Italy v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Italy v Northern Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Italy v Northern Ireland team news

Italy: Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi are all likely to miss this tie, while Bryan Cristante is injured.

Juventus centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini should anchor the defence, while Gian Marco Ferrari, Rafael Toloi and Matteo Ricci may all earn debuts.

Northern Ireland: Conor Washington is the only injury issue for Northern Ireland, with Kyle Lafferty potentially leading the line.

Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles might also earn a debut in Parma. Leeds’ Stuart Dallas and Jonny Evans of Leicester will provide experience in the heart of the side.

Italy v Northern Ireland odds

Our prediction: Italy v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will have to catch Italy on a bad day to get a result here, especially with Washington out injured.

But with Dallas and Evans they at least have the experience required to regiment the team and make life difficult for their hosts.

Italy should eventually overcome Northern Ireland but don’t be surprised if it’s midway into the second half before the deadlock is finally broken.

Our prediction: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland (4/1 at bet365)

