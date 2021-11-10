What channel is Republic of Ireland v Portugal World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Republic of Ireland have nothing but pride left to fight for in their pair of upcoming World Cup qualifiers on TV, starting with the visit of Portugal.

Stephen Kenny’s men are officially out of the running for a place at Qatar 2022 after winning just one of their opening six matches.

Their only victory came against Azerbaijan during the last international break having previously suffered a humiliating draw with them and defeat to Luxembourg.

Portugal arrive in Dublin determined to win with their place at the World Cup under some threat.

Serbia currently top Group A by one point having played a game more than Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo and co won’t want the campaign to boil down to the final game and will be keen to make their mark here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Portugal on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Portugal will take place on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Portugal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Portugal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Portugal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Republic of Ireland v Portugal team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Bazunu; Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hendrick, Cullen, Browne, McClean; Robinson, Idah

Portugal predicted XI: Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Republic of Ireland v Portugal odds

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Portugal

Republic of Ireland have nothing to play for, while Portugal need a win to take some pressure out of their final match.

Kenny’s men recorded 3-0 and 4-0 victories last time out against Azerbaijan and Qatar, in a friendly clash, respectively to prove there’s some life among the Irish squad.

However, Portugal are clearly a cut above in terms of quality and have the incentive to rack up a win here.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-2 Portugal (5/1 at bet365).

