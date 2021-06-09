What channel is Hungary v Portugal Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Portugal were the surprise winners of the European Championship five years ago when they beat hosts France in the final, having kicked off the campaign with a miserable 1-1 draw against Iceland.

Advertisement

2016 showed that a team’s opening result of the Euros won’t necessarily spell its fate. However, Portugal won’t be depending on that logic on Tuesday when they face Group F minnows Hungary in Budapest.

Welcome to the ‘Group of Death’, where Hungary are all set to be beaten by Portugal, France and Germany. If anyone slips up against Marco Rossi’s side then they could be on course to crash out at the group stage.

This match is therefore of huge importance to Portugal, who need three points before gearing up to play arguably much tougher Euro 2020 fixtures later this June.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and co be frustrated by the Hungarians? Or are we set for a one-sided affair at the Puskas Arena this Tuesday evening?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hungary v Portugal on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Hungary v Portugal on TV?

Hungary v Portugal will take place on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Hungary v Portugal will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Hungary v Portugal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 1 from 4pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Hungary v Portugal online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Hungary v Portugal team news

Hungary: Head coach Rossi likes to field three central defenders with wing-backs who can cover at the back as well as bomb forward. Leipzig’s Willi Orban will likely sit in the heart of defence.

Bristol City’s Adam Nagy should start in the centre of midfield, with captain Adam Szalai and Roland Sallai in the forward positions.

Portugal: Captain Ronaldo will naturally start up top, with the likes of Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva either side of the Juventus veteran.

Joao Felix, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes should complete the midfield, while Manchester City’s star defender Ruben Diaz will likely pose a commanding presence at the back.

Hungary v Portugal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hungary (5/1) Draw (3/1) Portugal (8/15)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Hungary v Portugal

Hungary earned a 3-3 draw with Poland during World Cup qualifying back in March and will give this game a real shot on their home soil. But in all likelihood Portugal should come through as victors here.

The likes of Ronaldo, Fernandes and Jota can turn a game in an instant on their own – and this Portuguese forward line is expected to pin Hungary back for much of the game.

Don’t be surprised if Portugal score early and settle into a rhythm, although they may save some reserves for bigger challenges later in the group.

Our prediction: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (11/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.