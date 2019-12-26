What time is Hull v Nottingham Forest?

Hull v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Hull v Nottingham Forest on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Jarrod Bowen remains one of the Championship's hottest properties while Nottingham Forest's stock continues to fall.

Prediction: Hull 3-1 Nottingham Forest