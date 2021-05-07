Since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United back in 2013, the Old Trafford side have struggled to bring back the glory days, and despite making big strides recently they still only have a couple of cup wins to their name since the Scot’s departure.

Advertisement

One man who knew all about winning trophies for the Red Devils was Eric Cantona, and the Frenchman is fronting a brand new feature-length documentary that aims to offer a fresh insight into the club.

The United Way features interviews with several club legends including David Beckham, Bryan Robson, Brian Kidd and current gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and aims to “discover the soul of a football club, of a city, of a people.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch it.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch The United Way

The United Way will be available to buy on DVD or digital download from Monday 10th May 2021. It will then launch on Sky Documentaries and NOW two weeks later, on Monday 24th May 2021.

The United Way Trailer

You can check out the trailer below, which includes plenty of excellent archive footage and a first glimpse of exclusive interviews with the likes of David Beckham and Ole Gunnar Soskjaer.

What is The United Way About?

The 90-minute film aims to tell the story of both Manchester United and the city of Manchester itself across four decades, primarily from the perspective of United legend Eric Cantona.

According to a synopsis provided by Sky, the film shares the Frenchman’s unique insights into the club with a fresh perspective on the ‘United Way’, exploring the evolution of Manchester United and “the social and cultural environment that shaped it.”

Amongst the many stars to appear in the documentary are David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Bryan Robson, Brian Kidd, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, Nicky Butt, Peter Schmeichel and the late Tommy Docherty, while there is also input from figures from the worlds of music and politics.

The synopsis reads: “The United Way is at heart a story of the people. It is set against a background of four dynamic decades of change on and off the pitch. Lords Heseltine and Kinnock add socio-political context. Musicians Peter Hook and Shaun Ryder recall the ground-breaking sounds and styles, which, along with the football club, helped make Manchester a pioneering, swashbuckling cultural capital.

The archive footage and exclusive interviews are accompanied by a score from Oscar nominated, BAFTA-winning composer George Fenton.

Advertisement

The United Way is released on home video on Monday 10th May on home media and comes to Sky Documentaries and NOW on Monday 24th May. See what else is on with our TV Guide and visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.