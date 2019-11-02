Neil Lennon’s side have won their last four games in all competitions and conceded just once, including a hard-fought victory over Lazio in the Europa League.

Hibs are enduring a bleak season so far, typified by six consecutive draws and their only Premiership win of 2019/20 coming on the opening day.

They did hold Celtic to a 1-1- draw at the end of September but must summon a huge display to halt Lennon’s men in such rampant form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Hibs v Celtic?

Hibs v Celtic will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

How to watch Hibs v Celtic on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic have rediscovered their edge since falling apart in a 2-0 loss at Livingston.

They will hope to get the job done with minimal effort ahead of their crucial trip to face Lazio on Thursday, but they may need to grind out a tough win at Easter Road.

Prediction: Hibs 1-2 Celtic