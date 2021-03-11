What channel is Fulham v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to take another giant step towards the Premier League title when Pep Guardiola’s men rock up at Fulham on Saturday evening.

City are on course to claim the championship after breaking away from the chasing pack, following a winning streak of Premier League fixtures that lasted from mid-December to the start of March.

Guardiola’s troops beat Fulham 2-0 when these sides last met in December and restricted their opponents to just one shot on target all game.

Fulham, however, will be up for this battle after beating Liverpool 1-0 last time out and coming within a point of escaping the drop zone.

Scott Parker’s men have lost just one of their last seven games and would gladly take a point from this encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Man City on TV?

Fulham v Man City will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Man City online

Fulham v Man City team news

Fulham: Goalkeeper Marek Rodak may be absent with a finger injury, while Tom Cairney’s knee problem keeps him out.

Parker may well name the same XI that beat Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday.

Man City: Nathan Ake remained absent for City’s win over Southampton midweek, but could be fit enough to make the bench here.

Guardiola has no other injury problems but could bring Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero back into the starting line-up.

Fulham v Man City odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Man City

City demolished Saints 5-2 on Wednesday with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez stealing the show, while the likes of Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were able to take things easy on the bench.

It means Fulham will likely come up against a fresh City attack on Saturday and that won’t exactly help the Cottagers here.

This game could be close for a while, but City will eventually run away with the win, leaving Parker to look towards Fulham’s next clash against Leeds.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-3 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

