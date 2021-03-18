What channel is Fulham v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will hope to put further distance between them and the Premier League’s bottom three with a win at resurgent Fulham on Friday night, but may have to accept a draw.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have won just one of their last six Premier League fixtures but have a 10-point cushion on 17th-placed Fulham.

The Cottagers could end this weekend out of the relegation zone with a win themselves and will hope to exploit Leeds’ poor form in the capital.

And even a draw for Fulham boss Scott Parker would be gladly welcomed as the Londoners seek to claw back the deficit on Newcastle and Brighton.

These sides shared a seven-goal thriller at Elland Road back in September and Fulham are unbeaten in their last four home encounters with Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Leeds on TV?

Fulham v Leeds will take place on Friday 19th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Fulham v Leeds team news

Fulham: Parker is hoping to have Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney fit for this clash but the pair will need to be assessed before Friday, while there are doubts over Bobby Decordova-Reid’s availability.

The boss may stick with the same XI that lost to Manchester City last time out.

Leeds: Liam Cooper is out until after the international break, with Bielsa likely to keep Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente in the heart of his defence.

There is hope Patrick Bamford will be fit for the tie despite suffering a hip injury picked up in Saturday’s draw with Chelsea, while the boss is waiting on updates on Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw. Tyler Roberts could start up front with Rodrigo behind him.

Fulham v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Leeds

Fulham need at least a point here and will be aware of Leeds’ recent slump in form, even if the Whites earned a respectable draw with Chelsea last time out.

Defending was not the remit for either side when they met at Elland Road earlier this season and we could be in for an equally expansive tie here.

Leeds will be blunted by the expected absence of Bamford but should have enough to grab a couple of goals at Craven Cottage. Fulham will also have to take their chances.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-2 Leeds (16/1 at bet365)

