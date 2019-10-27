LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO FOOTBALL TIMES: Apple / Spotify

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine digital editor Matthew Ketchell for Week 10 with Liverpool v Tottenham topping the bill.

Michael and Ketch also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 9 including two teams with terrific fixtures to exploit.

Advertisement

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify