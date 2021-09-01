What channel is Finland v Wales international match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales face a crucial international break under tough circumstances, starting today with a friendly clash against Finland.

The Welsh will be forced to field a depleted XI after Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams pulled out of the squad, while a COVID outbreak has forced several players to isolate.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies tested positive for the virus, while Kieffer Moore has been ruled out as a close contact in a big blow for Robert Page ahead of the break.

Caretaker boss Page will be heartened by his side’s victory over Czech Republic in a qualifying game prior to Euro 2020, while he will take positives from Wales reaching the Last 16 in the tournament itself.

Finland have proven themselves to be a tough nut to crack without being particularly threatening themselves. They will hope to give a good account of themselves in this one ahead of their competitive clashes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Finland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Finland v Wales on TV?

Finland v Wales will take place on Wednesday 1st September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Finland v Wales will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Finland v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:55pm.

The match will also be shown live on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Finland v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

The game will also be shown on BBC iPlayer via Welsh-language channel S4C.

Finland v Wales team news

Finland predicted XI: Hradecky; Raitala, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Uronen; Lod, Schuller, Kamara; Forss, Hostikka

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Ampadu, Davies; Smith, Morrell; Brennan, Brooks, Wilson; Roberts

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Finland v Wales odds

Our prediction: Finland v Wales

Wales are without some key men – Moore in particular is a big loss – and it’s up to Page to experiment with the players at his disposal in this one before two World Cup qualifiers.

Gareth Bale remains in the fold, so Wales aren’t totally lacking terms of top quality, but they may struggle to break down an organised Finnish backline in this one.

Our prediction: Finland 1-1 Wales (5/1 at bet365).

