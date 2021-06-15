What channel is Finland v Russia Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Finland can book their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 by securing another shock result in Group B when they face Russia in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.

The Fins rumbled Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen on Saturday afternoon after the game was delayed two hours due to the incident involving Christian Eriksen.

And while celebrations were subdued for what was the nation’s biggest ever victory on the international stage, beating Russia could well spark a frenzy back home in Helsinki.

Russia lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opening clash of the tournament and now have just two Euro 2020 fixtures to resurrect their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

But can boss Stanislav Cherchesov inspire some fight into his side against the group’s lowest-ranked team?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Finland v Russia on TV and online.

When is Finland v Russia on TV?

Finland v Russia will take place on Wednesday 16th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Finland v Russia will kick off at 2pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Finland v Russia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Finland v Russia online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Finland v Russia team news

Finland: Head coach Markku Kanerva has no injury worries to contend with following the Denmark game and could start with the same XI here.

Teemu Pukki and Saturday’s goalscorer Joel Pohjanpalo should start up front, with Glen Kamara on the left of a three-man midfield.

Russia: Yury Zhirkov and Fedor Kudryashov could miss this tie due to injury, while Daler Kuzyaev may not be fit following his clash with Timothy Castagne that left the Belgian with a fractured eye socket.

Denis Cheryshev replaced Kuzyaev on Saturday but then withdrew in the second half. Regardless of how Cherchesov sets up, both Aleksandr Golovin and Artem Dzyuba should start.

Our prediction: Finland v Russia

Russia offered very little against Belgium and will hope to have a greater stake in the game versus lowly Finland here, but the Fins are already proving to be the upset team of the tournament – much like Iceland five years ago.

With Pukki, Pohjanpalo and Tim Sparv in the side, Finland cannot be discounted. However, at home and with arguably a greater quality of squad, this is Russia’s game to lose.

Proceedings will be tense. Finland know a draw could well be enough to see them through, while Russia really do need the three points. In the end it could come down to who takes the few chances that are created. It may well finish even.

Our prediction: Finland 0-0 Russia (7/1 at bet365)

