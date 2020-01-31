The January transfer window has just hours remaining with clubs desperately trying to beat the clock in their bid to splash the cash and strengthen their squad.

Bruno Fernandes finally made his move to Manchester United on Thursday, though plenty of storylines continue to bubble away in the dying stages of the window.

Tottenham are desperately searching for a striker with Olivier Giroud tipped to make a controversial switch, while across London, West Ham are hoping to pip Crystal Palace to the signing of Hull sensation Jarrod Bowen.

RadioTimes.com will be guiding you through the day with all of the confirmed deals as they go through...

Transfer deadline day done deals

Premier League done deals

1:45pm - Nathan Bishop (Southend to Man Utd) Undisclosed

1:00pm - Richairo Zivkovic (Changchun Yatai to Sheffield United) Loan

10:30am - Cedric Soares (Southampton to Arsenal) Loan

9:00am - Sam McCallum (Coventry to Norwich) Undisclosed – loaned back to Coventry

Championship done deals

2:30pm - James Chester (Aston Villa to Stoke) Loan

11:30am - Luke Steele (Nottingham Forest to Millwall) Loan

11:20am - Kamil Grosicki (Hull to West Brom) Undisclosed

11:00am - Ethan Erhahon (St Mirren to Barnsley) Loan

00:30am - Aiden McGeady (Sunderland to Charlton) Loan

League 1 done deals

3:15pm - Ben Garrity (Warrington Town to Blackpool) Undisclosed

3:00pm - Andrew Fisher (Blackburn to MK Dons) Loan

3:00pm - Bobby Grant (Wrexham to Accrington) Loan

1:15pm - Cian Harries (Swansea to Bristol Rovers) Free

1:00pm - Teddy Howe (Reading to Blackpool) Undisclosed

1:00pm - Harry Burgoyne (Wolves to Shrewsbury) Undisclosed

9:00am - Lewis Gibson (Everton to Fleetwood) Loan

9:00am - Kayne Ramsay (Southampton to Shrewsbury) Loan

8:30am - Morgan Feeney (Everton to Tranmere) Loan

League 2 done deals

3:15pm - Ben Liddle (Middlesbrough to Scunthorpe) Loan

2:30pm - Paul Mullin (Tranmere to Cambridge) Loan

2:30pm - Lee Novak (Scunthorpe to Bradford) Undisclosed

2:00pm - Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers to Cheltenham) Loan

1:30pm - Harvey Bradbury (Millwall to Morecambe) Loan

12:30pm - James Wilson (Aberdeen to Salford) Undisclosed

11:45am - Marcus Dewhurst (Sheffield United to Carlisle) Loan

11:45am - Stephen Walker (Middlesbrough to Crewe) Loan

11:15am - Dan Kemp (West Ham to Stevenage) Loan

11:00am - Manny Adebowale (Eastbourne Borough to Crawley) Undisclosed

