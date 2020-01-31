Transfer news live on Deadline Day – all the done deals
Transfer deadline has arrived and we're here to round up every single deal as they happen
The January transfer window has just hours remaining with clubs desperately trying to beat the clock in their bid to splash the cash and strengthen their squad.
Bruno Fernandes finally made his move to Manchester United on Thursday, though plenty of storylines continue to bubble away in the dying stages of the window.
Tottenham are desperately searching for a striker with Olivier Giroud tipped to make a controversial switch, while across London, West Ham are hoping to pip Crystal Palace to the signing of Hull sensation Jarrod Bowen.
RadioTimes.com will be guiding you through the day with all of the confirmed deals as they go through...
Transfer deadline day done deals
To be updated throughout the day
Premier League done deals
1:45pm - Nathan Bishop (Southend to Man Utd) Undisclosed
1:00pm - Richairo Zivkovic (Changchun Yatai to Sheffield United) Loan
10:30am - Cedric Soares (Southampton to Arsenal) Loan
9:00am - Sam McCallum (Coventry to Norwich) Undisclosed – loaned back to Coventry
Championship done deals
2:30pm - James Chester (Aston Villa to Stoke) Loan
11:30am - Luke Steele (Nottingham Forest to Millwall) Loan
11:20am - Kamil Grosicki (Hull to West Brom) Undisclosed
11:00am - Ethan Erhahon (St Mirren to Barnsley) Loan
00:30am - Aiden McGeady (Sunderland to Charlton) Loan
League 1 done deals
3:15pm - Ben Garrity (Warrington Town to Blackpool) Undisclosed
3:00pm - Andrew Fisher (Blackburn to MK Dons) Loan
3:00pm - Bobby Grant (Wrexham to Accrington) Loan
1:15pm - Cian Harries (Swansea to Bristol Rovers) Free
1:00pm - Teddy Howe (Reading to Blackpool) Undisclosed
1:00pm - Harry Burgoyne (Wolves to Shrewsbury) Undisclosed
9:00am - Lewis Gibson (Everton to Fleetwood) Loan
9:00am - Kayne Ramsay (Southampton to Shrewsbury) Loan
8:30am - Morgan Feeney (Everton to Tranmere) Loan
League 2 done deals
3:15pm - Ben Liddle (Middlesbrough to Scunthorpe) Loan
2:30pm - Paul Mullin (Tranmere to Cambridge) Loan
2:30pm - Lee Novak (Scunthorpe to Bradford) Undisclosed
2:00pm - Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers to Cheltenham) Loan
1:30pm - Harvey Bradbury (Millwall to Morecambe) Loan
12:30pm - James Wilson (Aberdeen to Salford) Undisclosed
11:45am - Marcus Dewhurst (Sheffield United to Carlisle) Loan
11:45am - Stephen Walker (Middlesbrough to Crewe) Loan
11:15am - Dan Kemp (West Ham to Stevenage) Loan
11:00am - Manny Adebowale (Eastbourne Borough to Crawley) Undisclosed