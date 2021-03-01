What channel is Everton v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton can maintain their push for a place in the Premier League top four with a good result against Southampton at Goodison Park tonight.

Advertisement

The Toffees sit five points behind fourth-placed West Ham but boast two Premier League fixtures in hand, including tonight’s showdown.

Victory would keep the pressure ramped up on Merseyside rivals Liverpool as well as Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea, none of whom recorded a win at the weekend.

Southampton started the campaign brightly but have slid a long way from the top half, let alone European contention.

The Saints occupy 14th in the table, a huge let-down considering early signs of promise, and remain winless in eight Premier League matches, having lost seven of those.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Everton v Southampton on TV?

Everton v Southampton will take place on Monday 1st February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Southampton team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Davies, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bertrand, Armstrong, Jankewitz, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Adams, Ings.

Everton v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (1/1) Draw (13/5) Southampton (13/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Southampton

Ralph Hassenhuttl will be desperate for a win by any means necessary given the injury crisis plaguing his squad at the moment.

Things have not fallen Southampton’s way in 2020/21 so far, even so, their collapse in form is alarming and is showing no signs of ending. The Saints have won one Premier League match since 13th December, and that came against Liverpool to kick-start 2021.

On the flip side, Everton have come through their own winter of injury concerns for key players such as Lucas Digne, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan, and are positioned nicely to climb the table.

However, they need to wins games like this, against downtrodden opposition if they are to stay in the hotly-contested top four battle.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Southampton (17/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.