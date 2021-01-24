What channel is Everton v Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton will have their eyes on a shiny prize this season as they face Sheffield Wednesday in the weekend slate of FA Cup fixtures live on TV.

Advertisement

The Toffees have failed to win a trophy since 1995 and will hope to mark the Carlo Ancelotti era with silverware of some description to end the drought.

Everton are going along nicely in the Premier League but will be determined to mark an improved season in a tangible way, as opposed to simply finishing as highly as possible in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday head into the game in a dire position, 23rd in the Championship, but with renewed optimism following a four-game unbeaten streak including three wins in that spell.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson has overseen the upturn in form, and will hope to keep impressing in the role if he harbours hopes of landing the job on a permanent basis.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Everton v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 24th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Sheffield Wednesday on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Sheffield Wednesday online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Everton: Allan, Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi are among the biggest names still on the sprawling Everton injury list.

Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Niels Nkounkou are all fringe players who would have been likely contenders to feature, but are all long-term absentees and miss out again. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back but may not be risked to start.

Sheffield Wednesday: The Championship side are equally besieged with injury troubles right now.

Jack Marriott, Julian Borner, Joost van Aken and Dominic Iorfa are all out while Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo are doubts.

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (1/3) Draw (4/1) Sheffield Wednesday (17/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Finishing in the top six is great, finishing in the top four is superb, but winning cups, lifting trophies, seeing your team walk the walk at Wembley, climb those stairs and hoist silver in the air, that’s what fans remember for the rest of their lives.

Everton have boasted several good teams over the past couple of decades, they were impressive under Moyes despite wobbles since, they have spent huge money, but for what? Fans have enjoyed great moments, but not the truly iconic moment.

Ancelotti is a born winner, a natural collector of trophies, and he boasts a squad capable of going all the way this time. He must instil a professional attitude into his players and make them believe in the early stages to avoid a complacent exit.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.