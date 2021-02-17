What channel is Everton v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Table-toppers Manchester City can widen the gap between them and the chasing pack to 10 points with a win over Everton at Goodison Park on tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s men have streaked away from their rivals in the battle for the title but there are still 15 Premier League fixtures remaining for them this season.

City beat Everton home and away last term and Wednesday’s encounter is a rescheduled fixture after the original date of 28th December was postponed due to coronavirus.

Everton head into the tie having won just one of their last five Premier League outings – and that includes the 2-0 loss to lowly Fulham last time out.

Carlo Ancelotti will demand a response from his side as they seek to secure a top-six finish on the season, but this could be tricky against the Premier League’s most in-form outfit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man City on TV?

Everton v Man City will take place on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Man City on?

This game will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in the UK.

However, details of how to watch the game live online can be found below.

How to live stream Everton v Man City online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Everton v Man City team news

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out with a muscle injury that saw him miss the defeat to Fulham. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still a month away from returning to the side.

Ancelotti could decide to change things up and bring Joshua King into the starting XI, alongside James Rodriguez and Richarlison in a more-recognisable forward three. Yerry Mina will hope to earn a spot in the heart of defence.

Man City: In-form Ilkay Gundogan is out of this fixture with injury, while there is doubt over Fernandinho’s availability due to a thigh problem.

Nathan Ake is Guardiola’s only long-term absentee. Ruben Dias could return to the XI, while Kevin De Bruyne may also feature.

Everton v Man City odds

Our prediction: Everton v Man City

Everton looked out of ideas against Fulham on Sunday and they now face both City and Liverpool before the week is out. Ancelotti has the likes of King and Alex Iwobi to call upon from the bench, but the absence of Calvert-Lewin is worrying.

Even if they had the England international to call upon the Toffees would find this game tough. City are on cruise control right now and Guardiola will likely keep Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in his forward line.

The injured Gundogan can easily be swapped for another superstar and City should be in control of this game by the break.

Our prediction: Everton 0-3 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

