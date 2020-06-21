Jurgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to wrap up the remaining Premier League fixtures and the championship itself as quickly as possible in order to get planning on their title defence next term.

Everton are determined to stave off the celebrations for as long as possible and have their own concerns to deal with.

The Toffees have endured a largely forgettable season and, while still a fair few points off the drop zone, won’t want to hit a bad spell this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Liverpool game on TV and online.

When is Everton v Liverpool on TV?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 7pm – the match will follow Aston Villa v Chelsea, which kicks off at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

This game is also available on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Liverpool team news

Everton: Fabian Delph is a concern ahead of the Merseyside derby having missed training recently, as is Yerry Mina. Andre Gomes should be fit after Carlo Ancelotti gave an update on the player in midweek. Theo Walcott is definitely out after having abdominal surgery.

Seamus Coleman and Bernard could well receive game time on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is tipped to take up the centre-forward role with Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson off the front man.

Liverpool: Klopp should have goalkeeper Alisson back in the XI along with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita. Fans should also expect to see Mo Salah up front again after he missed the friendly win over Blackburn recently.

Japan’s Takumi Minamino managed seven appearances before the coronavirus lockdown and could start this clash.

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

Everton may well set up defensively here against a Liverpool side notorious for their attacking flair. This will likely play into the Reds’ hands.

With Klopp’s men desperate to get the job done and secure the Premier League title, expect a fast and furious display from the visitors despite the lack of atmosphere.

This derby should bare all the teeth of a classic and don’t be surprised if fatigue, lack of match sharpness and the odd late tackle leads to a red card.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool odds

