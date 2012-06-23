Both teams are carrying misfiring centre forwards. Nobody is that surprised that Fernando Torres looks depressed and confused – technically he's scored twice, but they were both against Ireland. The shock flop has been Karim Benzema, who was widely expected to be France's big weapon but has so far played like, well, like Fernando Torres.

TOUS LES DEUX: Spain like to try to play right through the middle of you, which means a) passing it round your holding midfielders before b) slotting a ball beyond your central defenders. In the first category France have had the excellent pairing of Diarra and M'Vila; in the second, dodgy duo Rami and Mexes. Suspension and tactical changes mean new partnerships now in both areas.

TURN TO JESUS: Why doesn't Vicente del Bosque play Jesus Navas from the start? The scurrying winger instantly gives Spain another attacking dimension when he comes off the bench. That said, Spain won the World Cup using Navas like that, so perhaps they know what they're doing better than me.

PREDICTION: 0-0, but Spain keep plugging away and, after an error in central defence by France, steal it 1-0 after extra time.