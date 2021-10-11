What channel is Estonia v Wales World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales are not in a bad position ahead of the second of their World Cup qualifiers on TV this week as they travel to face Estonia.

Rob Page’s men have been unspectacular, but progression to Qatar 2022 remains firmly on the table as the group stage qualifying campaign approaches the final straight.

A 2-2 draw with Czech Republic on Friday night could prove to be a superb result for the Welsh as they prevented the Czechs from scrambling into a more established position.

Wales sit third in the smaller, five-team Group E. They are level on points with the Czechs but boast a game in hand, though that is against group leaders Belgium.

Both Wales and the Czechs will face Estonia and Belarus, adding huge pressure on both encounters. If one of them stumbles against a group minnow that could spell doom.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Estonia v Wales on TV and online.

When is Estonia v Wales on TV?

Estonia v Wales will take place on Monday 11th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Estonia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Estonia v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can also tune in to Welsh-language channel S4C for live coverage.

How to live stream Estonia v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Estonia v Wales team news

Estonia predicted XI: Hein; Mets, Kuusk, Tamm; Sinyavskiy, Kait, Kreida, Vassiljev, Paskotsi; Sorga, Anier

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Rodon, Roberts; Morell, Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; James, Moore

Estonia v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Estonia (6/1) Draw (14/5) Wales (8/15).*

Our prediction: Estonia v Wales

Page’s men simply can’t afford any complacency in this game, or the first encounter of the next break against Belarus.

Wales must anticipate the Czechs getting six points from their remaining two games. If that happens, it means Wales must do the same and with a superior goal difference to avoid relying on a final shootout with Belgium.

However, Page’s men are low-scorers. Do they have what it takes to kill teams off? A victory is expected and near-essential, but boosting the goal difference remains a big question that Wales must find an answer to.

Our prediction: Estonia 0-1 Wales (15/4 at bet365).

