What channel is Estonia v Northern Ireland international match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland take a pause from their World Cup qualifiers on TV for a friendly clash with Estonia today.

Ian Baraclough’s side did what they had to do against Lithuania during a qualifier on Thursday as they came away with a 4-1 win with four different goalscorers.

Fans will hope for a confidence-boosting victory here with plenty of goals to give them an edge going into their final game of the international break, a crucial clash with Switzerland.

Northern Ireland sit third in the five-team Group C. Ahead of the weekend, they are two points short of Switzerland who play Italy today.

The Northern Irish squad will face Switzerland at Windsor Park knowing that defeat would plunge their qualifying campaign into tense waters, but a victory would set them on a strong course.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Estonia v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Estonia v Northern Ireland on TV?

Estonia v Northern Ireland will take place on Sunday 5th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Estonia v Northern Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Estonia v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:55pm.

How to live stream Estonia v Northern Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Estonia v Northern Ireland team news

Estonia predicted XI: Igonen; Lilander, Tamm, Kuusk, Mets, Kallaste; Vassiljev, Kreida, Kait; Sinyavskiy, Sorga

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Hazard; Bradley, Flanagan, Brown; Whyte, McCalmont, Donnelly, Ferguson; Jones; Lafferty, Charles

Estonia v Northern Ireland odds

bet365 odds: Estonia (12/5) Draw (9/4) Northern Ireland (1/1).*

Our prediction: Estonia v Northern Ireland

Don’t expect a great deal of intensity in this one. Both teams will use this as a testing ground ahead of more important matches.

Still, don’t underestimate the power of a winning mentality, something Baraclough will be determined to instil in his players.

Our prediction: Estonia 1-2 Northern Ireland (17/2 at bet365).

