England's World Cup heroics in the summer gained them plenty of fans, with record numbers of TV viewers watching their games.

And Saturday will be another opportunity for the Lionesses to showcase their credentials as focus turns towards Euro 2021.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England Women v Germany Women game on TV and online.

What time is the England Women v Germany Women game?

England Women v Germany Women will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 9th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream England Women v Germany Women

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 5:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via the BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England have won just one game since their run to the World Cup semi-finals in the summer and could do with a morale boost here.

They will be backed by a sell-out crowd at Wembley and will need that support on Saturday.

Germany are on fire right now, having scored an eye-watering 31 goals in their past four games.

They've beaten relative minnows Montenegro, Ukraine (twice) and Greece since being dumped out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

This is a major test for Phil Neville's side and Germany will look to impose their game on the hosts.

The Germans have conceded just two goals in 10 games and are likely favourites to win this clash.

Prediction: England Women 1-2 Germany Women