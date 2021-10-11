What channel is England v Hungary World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England take on Hungary as their World Cup qualifiers on TV begin to approach the final straight.

The Three Lions boast an iron grip over Group I with Albania and Poland trailing in their wake. Just three rounds of fixtures remain, including this one.

The best case for Gareth Southgate’s men this week would be a victory over Hungary and a draw between Albania and Poland. That series of results would put England six points clear at the top with a massive goal difference superiority and just two games to play.

England hammered Andorra in typical style at the weekend. Jadon Sancho enjoyed a strong night, Phil Foden lit up the stadium on numerous occasions and Jack Grealish scored his first goal for the national team on the counter attack following a monstrous throw from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

All in all, it was a flawless evening for England on the continent, but Hungary represent a level up in terms of opposition quality.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Hungary on TV and online.

When is England v Hungary on TV?

England v Hungary will take place on Tuesday 12th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

England v Hungary will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week

What TV channel is England v Hungary on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 7:15pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games but not every England match across all competitions.

How to live stream England v Hungary online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

England v Hungary team news

England predicted XI: Pickford; Trippier, Tomori, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Foden, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Hungary predicted XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Salloi.

England v Hungary odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/7) Draw (13/2) Hungary (18/1).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: England v Hungary

Victory effectively clinches the inevitable for England – automatic qualification for Qatar 2022.

To be able to progress without defeat and with a couple of games to spare would be ideal for Southgate, offering him a little extra breathing room to experiment, albeit against weaker opponents than they’ll face in major finals.

Giving the likes of Sancho, Foden, Grealish and Bukayo Saka the chance to mature on the international stage is crucial for England’s future success. Expect a professional performance, expect total comfort, expect a win-to-nil.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Hungary (4/1 at bet365).

