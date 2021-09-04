What channel is England v Andorra World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England return to a less hostile environment when their World Cup qualifiers on TV continue this weekend with the visit of Andorra.

The Three Lions were blasted by the Hungarian crowd in Budapest, with Raheem Sterling pelted by plastic cups after his opening goal, but came through with a 4-0 conquest to silence the Puskas Arena.

Boss Gareth Southgate will be pleased with how his relatively young squad coped under testing circumstances, particularly against a team that caused some elite nations plenty of problems at Euro 2020.

Harry Kane will hope to sharpen up after spurning several strong chances to extend the lead, but he will be pleased to be back in the thick of the action.

England sit top of Group I with four wins out of four, 13 goals to his name and just one goal conceded so far. Near-inevitable victory here could potentially open up and eight-point gap between themselves and second-placed Poland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Andorra on TV and online.

When is England v Andorra on TV?

England v Andorra will take place on Sunday 5th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

England v Andorra will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Andorra on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 4:30pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games but not every England match across all competitions.

How to live stream England v Andorra online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

England v Andorra team news

England predicted XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Lingard; Bamford

Andorra predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

England v Andorra odds

Our prediction: England v Andorra

The term ‘routine victory’ was coined for 1/200 games such as this. One of England’s least competitive competitive games has arrived, and the results is almost beyond doubt.

Southgate will take the opportunity to field a string of fringe players hoping to impress, including Patrick Bamford and Jude Bellingham.

While team and individual performances in this one will count for little in the grand scheme of things, a morale-boosting demolition job would put an exclamation mark on England’s dominance in Group I. And that can only be a good thing.

Our prediction: England 5-0 Andorra (6/1 at bet365).

