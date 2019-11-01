James McPake has guided his team to three wins in four games with Dundee sitting up in fourth.

Morton have experienced a reverse of Dundee’s fortunes after a relatively bright start gave way to three defeats in five.

Bob McHugh is the third-highest scorer in the league so far and Morton will hope he can once again provide inspiration to lead a charge up the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee v Morton game on TV and online.

What time is Dundee v Morton?

Dundee v Morton will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 1st November 2019.

How to watch Dundee v Morton on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Dundee have found their feet in the second tier and should have enough quality across the team to dispatch Morton with confidence.

Prediction: Dundee 2-0 Morton