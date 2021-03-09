What channel is Dortmund v Sevilla Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Dortmund and Sevilla will both be hoping to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals when they meet on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

It was Dortmund who took the advantage from the last round of Champions League fixtures when they won the first leg of their last-16 clash 3-2 in Seville three weeks ago.

That means Dortmund have a crucial away-goal advantage ahead of the clash at the Westfalenstadion and are heavy favourites to secure passage to the next phase.

The hosts will be hoping Erling Haaland can fire them to glory after a brace in the previous encounter, meaning he’s netted an outstanding eight goals from five Champions League matches this term.

As for the Spanish side, they have lost their last three in all competitions and suffering a bruising 3-0 loss to Barcelona last week in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Sevilla on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Dortmund v Sevilla on TV?

Dortmund v Sevilla will take place on Tuesday 9th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dortmund v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v RB Leipzig, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Dortmund v Sevilla online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dortmund v Sevilla team news

Dortmund: Manuel Akanji, Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel and Jadon Sancho are all missing for the hosts, who fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the weekend.

There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of Giovanni Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro, who could return to the side following recent knocks.

Sevilla: Bono and Jules Kounde were included in the travelling squad for the trip to Germany, with Aleix Vidal the only real absentee for the reigning Europa League holders.

Julen Lopetegui rested several key men at the weekend and is expected to make wholesale changes to his side on Tuesday. Youssef En-Nesyri has been Sevilla’s main goal threat this season and has scored 17 from 38 games in all competitions.

Dortmund v Sevilla odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dortmund (6/5) Draw (13/5) Sevilla (21/10)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Dortmund v Sevilla

Dortmund have been eliminated from the Champions League at this stage in each of the last two seasons, and lost to PSG in the last 16 in 2019/20, despite leading from the first leg.

However, with the firepower of Haaland, it’s difficult to see Edin Terzic’s side not scoring in this clash, meaning Sevilla would need to net at least three times to progress to the next round.

Stranger things have happened in this competition over the last few years, but it’s hard to look past Dortmund qualifying on this occasion.

Our prediction: Dortmund 3-1 Sevilla (14/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.