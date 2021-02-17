Dominic Calvert-Lewin compared to Everton legend Duncan Ferguson by Lee Dixon in “most improved” season

Lee Dixon believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been one of the “most improved” players in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons and sees glimmers of Everton icon Duncan Ferguson shining through in his game.

Advertisement

The Arsenal legend and Amazon Prime Video pundit will be in the studio – alongside former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe – for coverage of Everton v Man City this evening, and spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the big game.

Dixon thinks Calvert-Lewin’s growing physical presence has led to his dramatic upturn in form and is excited to see how far he can go.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

He said: “Calvert-Lewin is taking his game to a new level. Physically, he looks in amazing form.

“I think he’s turned into a man, not overnight, but you can see him growing into his body and having a stature now on the pitch that he perhaps didn’t have a couple of years ago.

“He was very youthful looking. I think he looks more like an athlete now, which has an effect on the people he’s playing against, the people he’s standing next to on the pitch. All of a sudden they’re going, ‘Wow, we’re in for a different game today.’

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Far be it from me to liken him to Duncan Ferguson, but I’m sure it’s not a coincidence that he’s at the club, from a positional point of view, having somebody like that, who basically played that way in front of the goal.

“He’s not shy of getting involved, and certainly Duncan wasn’t. The fact that he’s coaching him every day is probably not a coincidence.

“He’s been really, really good. I think if you look at the league, he’s probably one of the most improved players over the last couple of seasons.”

Calvert-Lewin has already equalled his highest Premier League goals tally in a season, with 13 strikes to his name, but has done so in just 19 games as opposed to 36 matches during the last campaign.

The 23-year-old made a further 67 top flight appearances for the Toffees prior to last season, many from the bench, but only found the net 10 times.

Now the 6’2″ talisman is playing for a place in the England squad for the delayed Euro 2020, a spot that Dixon believes is nailed-on secure.

“Certainly Gareth [Southgate] will have been eagerly watching his injury issues because I think he’s in Gareth’s thoughts long term, definitely.

“The season that he’s had, the start of the season and, forget about the goals for a minute, just the stature of that type of player – he’s got he’s got that height, he’s good in the air.

“If you look at Harry Kane maybe carrying an injury or two into the Euros – we don’t know how Harry’s ankles are ever going to be let alone what they’re going to be like in the summer after a season – I think [Calvert-Lewin] is an absolute shoo-in to be that second foil and he’s shown his pedigree already.”

Everton v Manchester City will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video on the 17th February with coverage starting from 7:30pm, featuring Simon Thomas, Michael Owen, Eddie Howe and Lee Dixon, as well as commentators Peter Drury and Ally McCoist.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.