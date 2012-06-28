Football fans hoping to catch a final glimpse of David Beckham playing for his country this summer will be disappointed to hear that the 37-year-old midfielder has not been selected for the Team GB Olympics squad.

The LA Galaxy player, who was capped 115 times for England between 1996 and 2009, was widely expected to form part of the 18-man squad competing at the London 2012 games under the management of Stuart Pearce.