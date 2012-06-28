David Beckham "very disappointed" not to make Team GB for London 2012 Olympics
The LA Galaxy midfielder, capped 115 times for England, has failed to make Stuart Pearce's 18-man football squad
Football fans hoping to catch a final glimpse of David Beckham playing for his country this summer will be disappointed to hear that the 37-year-old midfielder has not been selected for the Team GB Olympics squad.
The LA Galaxy player, who was capped 115 times for England between 1996 and 2009, was widely expected to form part of the 18-man squad competing at the London 2012 games under the management of Stuart Pearce.
But in a statement issued today, Beckham confirmed he had not been included, adding: "Everyone knows how much playing for my country has always meant to me. So I would have been honoured to have been part of this unique Team GB squad.
"Naturally I am very disappointed, but there will be no bigger supporter of the team than me. And like everyone, I will be hoping they can win the gold."