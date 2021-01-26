What channel is Crystal Palace v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace have failed to kick on in 2020/21 and must pick up their form if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight with a clash against West Ham next on the agenda.

Palace sit 13th in the table with just one win in their last eight top flight outings. Boss Roy Hodgson has been rightly praised for his role in establishing Palace in the Premier League but a failure to march up the league to the ‘next level’ has frustrated some fans.

We are heading into a busy period of Premier League fixtures and Palace’s situation could look a whole lot different, for better or for worse, by the end of it.

West Ham head into the match brimming with confidence having won three in a row and they remain undefeated in all competitions in 2021.

Boss David Moyes is getting a tune from his talented crop of players and could end the night as high as fourth – above Liverpool – should results fall their way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v West Ham on TV?

Crystal Palace v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v West Ham will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v West Ham team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v West Ham

West Ham are simply getting more out of their existing squad than during last season. Too many big signings didn’t turn up in 2019/20, but Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek have truly stood up to be counted in 2020/21.

Michail Antonio continues to enjoy a terrific late peak in his career and remains the biggest match-winner on the park, while Said Benrahma is growing into the team.

Palace boast Ebere Eze, an additional game-changer to take the burden off Wilfried Zaha, but their cautious play doesn’t always suit their attacking strengths.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham

