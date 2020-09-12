But with the new arrival of Eberechi Eze from QPR, there is hope Roy Hodgson’s men can pick up points from their early Premier League fixtures.

Southampton are first up for the Eagles, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to kick on from last season’s 11th-place finish.

Saints have made just two permanent signings during the summer transfer window but will nevertheless test their hosts here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Southampton on TV?

Crystal Palace v Southampton will take place on Saturday 12th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Leeds, which kicks off on Saturday at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Southampton team news

Crystal Palace: New signing Eberechi will undergo a late fitness test to see if he is ready to make his Palace debut.

Hodgson still has plenty of injury issues hanging over from last season too, with Gary Cahill, Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt all out.

Southampton: Kyle Walker-Peters made his move to Southampton permanent this summer and should start in defence, while centre-back Mohammed Salisu may get a run-out following his £11m arrival from Valladolid.

Danny Ings should start up top for boss Hasenhuttl, who has been blessed with very few injuries in pre-season.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Southampton

Palace will be desperate to put their miserable summer behind them but Saints will come to Selhurst Park fancying three points here.

Hasenhuttl has enjoyed a positive pre-season and Southampton will be looking to break into the top 10 this term.

We can expect Southampton to take the game to their hosts here and they could be in front before the break.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

