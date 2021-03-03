What channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace earned one of the shock wins of the season at the start of this Premier League campaign when they beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in September.

Back then it looked as though the Red Devils were in crisis but a stellar run over the autumn and winter has catapulted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men into the top four.

Palace now welcome United to Selhurst Park in much lower spirits to when these sides last met. Just one win on four Premier League fixtures has dampened their season somewhat – although Roy Hodgson will be happy they are all-but safe from relegation.

United head into this tie having just drawn their last two outings 0-0. They will hope to swiftly overcome the dour goalless encounter with Chelsea at the weekend with goals here in south London.

And Palace could well get in on the scoring action themselves, although it is unlikely star man Wilfried Zaha will be there to feature against his former club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

Crystal Palace: Zaha’s fitness is the big concern for Palace and Hodgson will likely have been planning his tactics for this game without their star forward.

Elsewhere, absentees include Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, James McArthur, Connor Wickham, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins. There is hope Nathaniel Clyne will be fit to feature.

Man Utd: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones are the confirmed absentees for United on Wednesday.

However, Solskjaer may be able to welcome back Edinson Cavani from injury, while the boss could throw Anthony Martial into the XI in place of Mason Greenwood.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

The absence of Zaha hasn’t stopped Palace claiming four points from their last three games but Wednesday night will prove a much tougher task than facing Brighton and Fulham.

Even with injuries themselves, United have the firepower to take command of this tie early on. Expect Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to get on the scoresheet at some point.

Hodgson will hope to keep things tight and exploit any set-pieces that go Palace’s way. But realistically this should be a comfortable win for the Premier League’s second-placed team.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd (12/1 at bet365)

