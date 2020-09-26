They beat Manchester United last time out and will be eyeing more points on the board this weekend.

Everton, meanwhile, have already scored six goals from their two league outings during wins over West Brom and Tottenham.

And the Toffees will be hoping the early success of forward trio James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison continues in the capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Everton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Everton on TV?

Crystal Palace v Everton will take place on Saturday 26th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this match week, including Liverpool v Arsenal at 8:15pm on Monday night.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Everton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson’s men are performing wonders considering they have a raft of injuries, but Jairo Riedewald and Christian Benteke might make the bench on Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew should keep their places up front, with Andros Townsend on the right flank once again.

Everton: Carlo Ancelotti will hope to have Calvert-Lewin fit from a hamstring problem for this game, but Jarrad Branthwaite is out.

Fabian Delph could make the bench, while the boss is expected to keep James and Richarlison in the forward positions.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace are in top form right now, with Zaha in particular the main man for the Eagles. And Everton will have to discover a way of stopping the forward if they are to fend off their hosts here.

Yet Everton’s attack is arguably even more exciting than that of Palace, and should Calvert-Lewin pass a fitness test then he should make the difference here.

Both teams will score but the Toffees could well pinch three points late on.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

