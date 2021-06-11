Copa America 2021 fixtures on TV: UK kick-off times and dates, full schedule and how to watch
Your complete guide to watching Copa America 2021 live on TV in the UK including all the fixtures and full schedule for the tournament.
Published:
Copa America 2021 may be forced to share the summer with Euro 2020 but there’s no such thing as too much live football on TV that’s also free to air.
The South American international tournament was due to go ahead in Colombia and Argentina but protests against the government in the former and rising COVID numbers in the latter has seen the tournament hastily shifted across more borders.
The entire competition will now be hosted by Brazil, who boast the infrastructure of after being home to the 2018 World Cup.
While most of the tournament will go ahead as planned, it will be reduced to 10 teams from 12. In recent years, 10 nations from South America have been joined by two invited from North America or Asia.
Australia and Qatar – previous winners of the Asia Cup – were forced to withdraw from the Copa America due to 2022 World Cup qualification clashes after fixtures were rearranged.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Copa America 2021 including the fixture list, dates and UK kick-off times.
How to watch Copa America 2021 on TV and live stream
Every game will be live across multiple BBC platforms, so you can tune in for free whether you’re at home or on the move.
Each game be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC Red Button on TV or BBC iPlayer so you’ll never miss a moment.
Copa America fixtures on TV
All UK time.
Round 1
Sunday 13th June
Brazil v Venezuela (10pm)
Monday 14th June
Colombia v Ecuador (1am)
Argentina v Chile (10pm)
Tuesday 15th June
Paraguay v Bolivia (1am)
Round 2
Thursday 17th June
Colombia v Venezuela (10pm)
Friday 18th June
Brazil v Peru (1am)
Chile v Bolivia (10pm)
Saturday 19th June
Argentina v Uruguay (1am)
Round 3
Sunday 20th June
Venezuela v Ecuador (10pm)
Monday 21st June
Colombia v Peru (1am)
Uruguay v Chile (10pm)
Tuesday 22nd June
Argentina v Paraguay (1am)
Round 4
Wednesday 23rd June
Ecuador v Peru (10pm)
Thursday 24th June
Brazil v Colombia (1am)
Bolivia v Uruguay (10pm)
Friday 25th June
Chile v Paraguay (1am)
Round 5
Sunday 27th June
Brazil v Ecuador (10pm)
Venezuela v Peru (10pm)
Tuesday 29th June
Uruguay v Paraguay (1am)
Bolivia v Argentina (1am)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July
QF1: Runner-up in Group B v Third in Group A (10pm)
Saturday 3rd July
QF2: Winner of Group B v Fourth in Group A (1am)
QF3: Runner-up in Group A v Third in Group B (11pm)
Sunday 4th July
QF4: Winner of Group A v Fourth in Group B (2am)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July
SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (12am)
Wednesday 7th July
SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (2am)
Third-place play-off
Saturday 10th July
Loser of SF2 v Loser of SF1 (1am)
Final
Sunday 11th July
Winner of SF2 v Winner of SF1 (1am)
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.