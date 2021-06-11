Copa America 2021 fixtures on TV: UK kick-off times and dates, full schedule and how to watch

Copa America 2021 may be forced to share the summer with Euro 2020 but there’s no such thing as too much live football on TV that’s also free to air.

The South American international tournament was due to go ahead in Colombia and Argentina but protests against the government in the former and rising COVID numbers in the latter has seen the tournament hastily shifted across more borders.

The entire competition will now be hosted by Brazil, who boast the infrastructure of after being home to the 2018 World Cup.

While most of the tournament will go ahead as planned, it will be reduced to 10 teams from 12. In recent years, 10 nations from South America have been joined by two invited from North America or Asia.

Australia and Qatar – previous winners of the Asia Cup – were forced to withdraw from the Copa America due to 2022 World Cup qualification clashes after fixtures were rearranged.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Copa America 2021 including the fixture list, dates and UK kick-off times.

How to watch Copa America 2021 on TV and live stream

Every game will be live across multiple BBC platforms, so you can tune in for free whether you’re at home or on the move.

Each game be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC Red Button on TV or BBC iPlayer so you’ll never miss a moment.

Copa America fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Round 1

Sunday 13th June

Brazil v Venezuela (10pm)

Monday 14th June

Colombia v Ecuador (1am)

Argentina v Chile (10pm)

Tuesday 15th June

Paraguay v Bolivia (1am)

Round 2

Thursday 17th June

Colombia v Venezuela (10pm)

Friday 18th June

Brazil v Peru (1am)

Chile v Bolivia (10pm)

Saturday 19th June

Argentina v Uruguay (1am)

Round 3

Sunday 20th June

Venezuela v Ecuador (10pm)

Monday 21st June

Colombia v Peru (1am)

Uruguay v Chile (10pm)

Tuesday 22nd June

Argentina v Paraguay (1am)

Round 4

Wednesday 23rd June

Ecuador v Peru (10pm)

Thursday 24th June

Brazil v Colombia (1am)

Bolivia v Uruguay (10pm)

Friday 25th June

Chile v Paraguay (1am)

Round 5

Sunday 27th June

Brazil v Ecuador (10pm)

Venezuela v Peru (10pm)

Tuesday 29th June

Uruguay v Paraguay (1am)

Bolivia v Argentina (1am)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd July

QF1: Runner-up in Group B v Third in Group A (10pm)

Saturday 3rd July

QF2: Winner of Group B v Fourth in Group A (1am)

QF3: Runner-up in Group A v Third in Group B (11pm)

Sunday 4th July

QF4: Winner of Group A v Fourth in Group B (2am)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (12am)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (2am)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 10th July

Loser of SF2 v Loser of SF1 (1am)

Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner of SF2 v Winner of SF1 (1am)

