What channel is Club Brugge v Man City Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to put their European quest back on track when Champions League fixtures on TV return this week.

City were defeated by an all-star PSG line-up in their last outing, and now face Club Brugge, who stunned the French champions to draw in their opening clash of Group A.

Pep Guardiola won’t be too concerned at this stage. A victory would put them top of the table, for a short time at least.

City enjoyed a functional 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend as questions continue to swirl around the future of one-time Pep favourite Raheem Sterling.

Club Brugge followed up their draw against PSG with an impressive 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig to prove their credentials as more than just whipping boys in the group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge v Man City on TV and online.

When is Club Brugge v Man City?

Club Brugge v Man City will take place on Tuesday 19th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Club Brugge v Man City will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Atalanta.

What TV channel is Club Brugge v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Club Brugge v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Club Brugge v Man City team news

Club Brugge predicted XI: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Vormer, Rits, Vanaken; Sowah, De Ketelaere, Lang

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Club Brugge v Man City odds

Our prediction: Club Brugge v Man City

City have looked fine in 2021/22, but not a great deal more. Guardiola will expect improvements throughout the year if his side are to aim for the hallowed Premier League and Champions League double.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are creeping into form, and that feels like an ominous sign for Brugge here. The Belgians’ keeper Simon Mignolet could be in for a busy evening.

The hosts have performed valiantly in Group A so far, but when City hit their groove, they’re hard to halt.

Our prediction: Club Brugge 0-3 Man City (15/2 at bet365).

