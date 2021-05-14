What channel is Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has her eyes on a record-breaking quintuple this season as the Blues prepare to face Barcelona Femeni in the Women’s Champions League final on Sunday.

Chelsea have already won the WSL title this season to add to their League Cup and Community Shield triumphs earlier in the campaign.

Victory here would mark a first WCL triumph for an English club since Arsenal beat Swedish side Umea over a two-legged final back in 2007.

Barcelona reached the final two years ago only to be beaten by French behemoths Lyon 4-1.

Lluis Cortes’ side stormed to the Spanish title this season and edged PSG over two legs to secure their place in Sunday’s final in Gothenburg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni on TV and online.

When is Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni on TV?

Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni will take place on Sunday 16th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni will kick off at 8pm.

The team will also face Everton Women in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday, 20th May at 7pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni online

Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni team news

Chelsea Women: Hayes will likely go with the 4-3-3 formation that worked so well against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, with Pernille Harder leading the line alongside Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby.

Ji So-yun will probably drop back into the midfield, while Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson will start in the heart of defence.

Barcelona Femeni: Cortes will likely start Jennifer Hermoso ahead of 18-year-old striker Bruna Vilamala Costa, with Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen making up the forward three.

Barcelona should match up in the same style as Chelsea. Patricia Guijarro is expected to return to midfield after playing the last two games in defence. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí will provide the threat from the wings.

Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni odds

Our prediction: Chelsea Women v Barcelona Femeni

Chelsea are in blistering form right now and their forward arsenal is one of the most feared in Europe. But what makes them so deadly is the presence of Ji and Melanie Leupolz in midfield.

Barcelona have stormed the league this season, having won all 26 of their Primera Division contests so far. But they laboured against PSG in the Champions League semi-final, while Chelsea were on cruise control in their contest with Bayern.

Having already performed so convincingly in Europe this season, Chelsea should edge this contest. However, it could well be a tight affair in Sweden on Sunday night.

Our prediction: Chelsea Women 2-1 Barcelona Femeni (16/1 at bet365)

