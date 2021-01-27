What channel is Chelsea v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first Premier League game after Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea boss this week.

The German coach was recently in charge of PSG but discontent between himself and the board rendered his position untenable, a situation that the Blues have taken advantage of following the dismissal of club legend Lampard.

Tuchel’s first task will be dispatching an off-colour Wolves who are enduring a barren streak of six Premier League fixtures without a win. Their last came against Chelsea in the reverse fixture midway through December.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been buoyed by the loan signing of striker Willian Jose, but his new recruit won’t be able to feature for Wolves this evening as he awaits a work permit.

The Midlands side desperately need points, but Tuchel will be determined to kick-start his reign with a signal of intent that all is not lost in 2020/21 for the Blues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Wolves on TV?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 27th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm

How to live stream Chelsea v Wolves online

Chelsea v Wolves team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Pulisic.

Wolves predicted XI: Patricio, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Silva, Neto.

Chelsea v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Wolves

Tuchel’s influence may not be clear immediately, even if Chelsea do win tonight. He has plenty of excellent tools at his disposal, but will need time to use them correctly.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are among the underperforming stars Tuchel will hope to coach back to their best form, but don’t expect an instant revitalisation.

Wolves are in a bizarre predicament. They boast a talented squad with plenty of young, hungry talents, but those hot-shots simply aren’t ready for an onslaught of Premier League action. It could be a long night for them as they wait for Jose’s impact to take hold.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (15/2 at bet365)

