What channel is Chelsea v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are yet to lose a league game under new manager Thomas Tuchel and are set to extend that unbeaten streak to five when lowly Newcastle arrive in London on Monday night.

Newcastle may have won two of their last three Premier League outings but Steve Bruce’s men aren’t expected to be a match for the defensive solidity that Tuchel has injected into this Blues team.

Chelsea have kept games tight so far under the new boss and can point to victories in three successive Premier League fixtures as proof of their progress.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have stemmed their plummet down the league table with recent triumphs over Southampton and Everton.

Boss Steve Bruce appears to have staved off calls for his dismissal for now, but will be well aware of the 2-0 defeat Chelsea inflicted on his side back in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Newcastle on TV?

Chelsea v Newcastle will take place on Monday 15th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 6pm on Monday evening.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Newcastle team news

Chelsea: Thiago Silva is to miss this game with a muscle injury that has kept him out of Chelsea’s last two encounters.

Newcastle: Jeff Hendrick is suspended, while Federico Fernandez is not expected to have recovered from injury in time to feature here. Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo are out too.

Bruce is waiting on updates on Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson, while there is hope Ciaran Clark will be able to at least make the bench.

Chelsea v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Newcastle

Tuchel has installed the defensive discipline in Chelsea that evaporated in Frank Lampard’s final few weeks in charge at Stamford Bridge – and this puts the Blues in firm control of Monday’s game.

Newcastle have looked wayward over the winter and despite two recent wins shouldn’t have the firepower to really trouble the Londoners here.

This could be a chance for Timo Werner to end his goal drought, while Mason Mount should cause the Toon defence a world of trouble.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle (11/2 at bet365)

