What channel is Chelsea v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea kick off the Premier League TV schedule for the weekend with an intriguing clash against Manchester City live on BT Sport.

The Blues sit atop the table with 13 points – level with Liverpool and Manchester United just below them – and will be determined to open up a gap at the summit.

Thomas Tuchel has proven his men can mix it with the top teams in the world since becoming boss earlier in 2021, now he must sustain the Blues’ early pressure to mount a credible title surge.

City have started the season in decent fashion without demonstrating a ruthless level of consistency in their play so far.

Pep Guardiola’s men were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton last weekend despite already defeating Norwich and Arsenal 5-0 apiece in 2021/22.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Saturday 25th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden; Jesus, Torres, Grealish.

Chelsea v Man City odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man City

Chelsea have shown they have all the ingredients required to win a Premier League title, they have the recipe for success, it’s now down to them to prove they have the patience and stamina across a full season.

Showdowns like this one against Man City are very useful to assess where they are as a team. Expect Tuchel to adopt a safety-first approach against the reigning champions.

City have either been explosive or muted so far this term with no solid middle ground. Guardiola will be looking to strike a balance against Chelsea and would probably take a point here.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Man City (11/2 at bet365).

