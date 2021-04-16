What channel is Chelsea v Man City FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to reach a fourth FA Cup final in five seasons when they come up against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

The Blues lost to Arsenal in the final during the previous season and last won the FA Cup in 2018. Their record against City in this competition reads W2 L4.

This term, Chelsea have sauntered through their FA Cup fixtures, swatting away Morecambe, Luton, Barnsley and Sheffield United.

City, meanwhile, are on course to win the Premier League and come into this clash having just played Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s men are already into the EFL Cup final and are seeking only a second FA Cup triumph since 2011.

Their run to the semis has seen them bypass Birmingham, Cheltenham, Swansea and Everton. What’s more, it was City who beat Chelsea 3-1 when these sides met in the Premier League back in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City on TV?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Saturday 17th April 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are two FA Cup semi-finals taking place this weekend, with Leicester City v Southampton taking place at 6:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC 1 from 5:10pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic is expected to miss this clash having suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out of Chelsea’s game with Porto in midweek.

Bar that Thomas Tuchel has a fully-fit squad to choose from and could decide to draft in Timo Werner or Oliver Giroud to his forward line.

Man City: Sergio Aguero is Guardiola’s only injury concern ahead of this one after enduring a stop-start campaign before leaving this summer.

Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo are expected to start here, with the former possibly at the expense of John Stones. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has featured in goal throughout the Carabao Cup campaign and will hope to keep his place ahead of Ederson.

Chelsea v Man City odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man City

Both sides are motoring along smoothly right now and this could be a major tactical battle at Wembley. City may come up against the sort of defensive solidity that Leeds delivered last weekend – with Tuchel regimenting his Blues back line to near-perfection.

Don’t be surprised if goals come from breakdowns in the midfield. Both teams have the speed in attack to deliver sucker-punches from nowhere – and this is likely to be the source of chances, rather than set-pieces.

City are slight favourites to claim victory in west London but Tuchel’s men will almost certainly score. This could even go to extra time.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Man City (14/1 at bet365)

