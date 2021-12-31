What channel is Chelsea v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea’s title bid has faltered over the festive period with three draws in their last four matches ahead of a crucial showdown with Liverpool.

The Blues remain tough to beat but have struggled for goals against opponents they should have defeated if they are to harbour genuine hopes of lifting the trophy come May.

Thomas Tuchel must now decide what to do with Romelu Lukaku after a recent interview with the Belgian striker suggested he may not be happy at the club.

Liverpool drew with Tottenham and lost to Leicester in their last two matches. That doesn’t bode well for their chances of keeping pace with City in the title race.

The Reds sit nine points adrift of top spot with a game in hand before the round of matches begins. Jurgen Klopp will appreciate the gravity of this showdown at Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 2nd January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Wolves live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea simply need some of their big money signings to step up. Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech have all failed to produce consistent performances, while Lukaku simply needs to deliver now that he’s back to fitness.

Liverpool won’t be sounding the crisis alarms just yet, but a defeat here would be particularly costly. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will soon depart for the Africa Cup of Nations, making this encounter even more important to navigate successfully.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365)

