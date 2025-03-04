Check out how to watch Chelsea v Leicester in the Women's Super League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Sign up to receive our newsletter!
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get £10 issues for £10!
World cruise? new car? holiday of a lifetime or that conservatory you always wanted? Release equity with equity release.
Save 1/3 on a year's membership, plus receive a £15 voucher to spend in RHS Cafes.