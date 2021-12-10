What channel is Chelsea v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea take on Leeds hoping to bounce back after a costly defeat at the hands of West Ham last weekend.

Advertisement

The Blues were riding high on top of the Premier League, but they now sit two points away from first place after Manchester City and Liverpool continued their winning streaks.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are the only team in the top six not to win their last match and while one bad result won’t singlehandedly derail their season, how they respond to adversity will define it.

Leeds players have had to dig deep to find points by any means necessary in 2021/22 and they have a frightening run of games to contend with now.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men face Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool all away from home in their next four games. The other match? A home clash against Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leeds on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Leeds?

Chelsea v Leeds will take place on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Norwich v Man Utd live on Sky Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leeds online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Leeds team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/4) Draw (19/4) Leeds (11/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Leeds

Leeds are doing just about enough to keep their heads above water this term. This feels like what their first season back in the Premier League should have been about.

They have been dealt a double blow after the long-awaited return of Patrick Bamford lasted half an hour before he scored a 95th-minute equaliser against Brentford and picked up a hamstring injury, while key midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for two months.

Chelsea must capitalise on Leeds’ weakened state. Romelu Lukaku needs to find his feet over the festive period as he returns to fitness.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Leeds (6/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.