What channel is Chelsea v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea and Everton clash in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Monday night with both sides likely keen to avoid defeat.

Everton have rejuvenated their form in recent weeks after enduing a miserable winter that saw them slump out of the top four, while Chelsea are back in business following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as manager.

Tuchel will expect to extend his unbeaten run of four home Premier League fixtures since he took over at Stamford Bridge but his troops come into this tie after Thursday’s tricky encounter with Liverpool.

Everton, meanwhile, played West Brom four days ago but will head to London confident of picking up at least a point here after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park earlier in the season.

A win for the Toffees would greatly boost their chances of nailing European football for next season, yet both managers would likely take a point before kick-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton on TV?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Monday 8th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including West Ham v Leeds, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton online

Chelsea v Everton team news

Chelsea: Thiago Silva remains a doubt for the Blues, though Andreas Christensen’s Man of the Match performance on Thursday will bring great confidence to those around him.

Tammy Abraham also missed the Liverpool clash, but Timo Werner is showing greater signs of life in recent weeks and should continue up front.

Everton: Allan is expected to start after recovering from injury issues, while in-form Gylfi Sigurdsson is also making it hard for Carlo Ancelotti to keep him out right now.

James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies are all expected to feature in the squad but it may be too soon for any to start.

Chelsea v Everton odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Everton

Everton claimed a significant win over Chelsea earlier in the season but Monday’s hosts are a different animal under Tuchel and will likely keep things tight at the back.

Carlo Ancelotti himself won’t be overly keen to commit men forward in search of three points on his return to Stamford Bridge, so we could be in for a cagey encounter here.

Indeed, with neither side expecting to go all-out for the win, a low-scoring draw seems very probable in west London.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Everton (7/1 at bet365)

