What channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea return to action and the Premier League TV schedule with a home clash against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Advertisement

The Blues have started the season in fine fashion with two wins and a hard-earned draw against Liverpool to their name.

Thomas Tuchel has transformed his men in bona fide title contenders but they will need to win tricky games such as this one to remain in the hunt throughout the course of the season.

Aston Villa have picked up a mixed bag of results this term with a win, draw and loss to their name so far.

The loss of Jack Grealish may take some time to adjust to, but the early form of new boy Danny Ings, growing presence of Emi Buendia and return of Ollie Watkins should see their fortunes pick up in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 11th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leeds v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Aston Villa team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

Aston Villa predicted XI: Steer; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, El Ghazi; Ings, Watkins

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/7) Draw (9/2) Aston Villa (10/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Chelsea take on Villa right before two crucial clashes against Tottenham and Manchester City, and amid their opening Champions League fixtures.

Tuchel’s men want to fight on all fronts this term and the coming weeks will offer his squad a chance to prove they can do just that.

Villa are a very smart team led by a very smart manager in Dean Smith but heading to the Bridge this season will be a fruitless endeavour for the majority of sides and shouldn’t be ashamed of a narrow defeat.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa (9/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.