They take on a Villa side who have bounced back from a mini losing streak against elite sides to beat Newcastle and draw with Manchester United.

Jack Grealish has been in sprightly form lately, capped with a fine strike at Old Trafford, and will hope to see even more of the ball in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Aston Villa game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on Amazon Prime

You can watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don't have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Aston Villa have played well for most of the season without always being able to turn performances into points.

They perhaps lack a lethal touch up front, a clinical 15+ goal striker, but in Grealish they boast an exceptional, driving talent who can inspire an XI.

Frank Lampard must rally his youngsters ahead of the Christmas period.

They're by no means 'done' for the season, a long way from it, but the honeymoon period is over and Villa could capitalise.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa