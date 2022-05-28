However, that's not all they're fighting for on Saturday night. Both teams are desperate to add to their overflowing trophy cabinets and build their prestige, but there's a huge cash prize on offer.

Liverpool and Real Madrid need no introduction. The Champions League final is upon us and two of the ultimate European heavyweights will clash for the biggest piece of silverware in domestic football.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the Champions League prize money details you need to know ahead of the big game.

Champions League prize money 2021/22

All figures converted from EUR to GBP.

Winner: £16.97m

Runner-up: £13.15m

Semi-finalist: £10.61m

Quarter-finalist: £10.6m

Last 16: £8.4m

Group-stage win: £2.38m

Group-stage draw: £789k

Qualifying for group stage: £13.27m

Third qualifying round: £424k

Second qualifying round: £339k

First qualifying round: £255k

Each figure represents a lot of money on its own, but the Champions League prize money accumulates. For example, if a team wins four group games and reaches the semi-finals, they will receive the group stage qualification cash, four pay-outs of £2.38m, plus the last 16 money, the quarter-finals money and the semi-finals money. A handsome payday indeed.

As it stands, Liverpool have earned approximately £42.2m for progressing from the group stage with six wins, and for their journey to the final. Real Madrid have earned approximately £39.8m as they recorded one victory fewer in the group stages.

If Liverpool win the Champions League, they will have earned £59m in prize money, Real Madrid will have earned £56.7m. All of these are before Champions League TV money is added to the coffers with a reported £250m to be split across every team in the competition over the season depending on a variety of factors.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid for free

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Simply head over to one of the following options above from 6pm on Saturday 28th May 2022 and you can soak up all the build-up as well as the match itself without paying a penny!

You can access the free live stream via a range devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.

Your smart TV or streaming media player is also likely to come with a YouTube app, meaning you can stream all the action direct to the big screen.

If your TV doesn't boast a YouTube app, you can cast your smartphone coverage to the big screen via a device such as Chromecast.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on BT Sport

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Alternatively, fans with a BT Sport monthly pass can also tune in without signing up to a contract.

Regular TV subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.