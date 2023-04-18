Love it or loathe it, the razzmatazz of UEFA's crown jewel club competition is unmatched and the prestige of the competition has only continued to grow following a number of incredible ties in recent years.

The Champions League is simply one of the most lucrative, glitzy competitions in world association football.

Lifting the Champions League trophy is no simple task, unless you're based in the Spanish capital, of course, but for those beyond Real Madrid, the last decade of European escapades will have still been more than worthwhile.

Champions League prize money has been on a sliding scale up to the stratosphere in the 21st century with a strong showing in Europe leading to riches as well as glory for those who go long into the competitions.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full guide to Champions League prize money in 2022/23, including a breakdown of specific amounts per round and the maximum number available to teams who run through the tournament with invincibility.

Champions League prize money 2022/23

All figures converted from EUR to GBP.

Champions League prize money has been marginally increased in 2022/23 across every stage of the competition.

It is important to note that Champions League prize money accumulates, meaning that every team to reach the group stage earns £13.8m, plus bonus money for each victory or draw, plus money for each round they progress to in the competition.

More like this

Qualification for group stage: £13.8m

Group stage wins: £2.1m

Group stage draws: £820k

Round of 16 – £8.5m

Quarter-finalist: £9.4m

Semi-finalist: £11m

Runner-up: £13.7m

Winner: £17.7m

If a team qualifies for the group stage, wins all six group games, wins the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, they will stand to earn the maximum possible prize money figure of £73 million.

Of course, this is all before coefficient bonuses and TV money. UEFA operates on a coefficient basis with an algorithm recording each team's performance over the course of 10 years. The algorithm takes into account European and domestic performances, as well as the overall strength of domestic leagues.

For example, Manchester City winning the highly-ranked Premier League will record them a greater number of points than Dinamo Zagreb winning the lesser-ranked Croatian Hrvatska Nogometna Liga, even if they record the same number of points and victories due to the higher standard of league.

The group stage teams are ranked from 1 to 32 in terms of their UEFA coefficient, with the No.1 team receiving 32 shares of a £530 million coefficient prize pot, No.2 receiving 31 shares, No.3 receiving 30 shares and so forth until the No.32 ranked team receives one share of the pot.

One share equals £1 million, meaning the top-ranked team will earn £32 million on top of their prize money.

Finally, a reported pot of £260 million in annual TV money is split between all participating clubs throughout the tournament based on another complex sharing system designed to compensate the teams who go furthest in the competition.

If the glory of lifting the trophy doesn't appeal to detached, clinical, megabucks owners, you can certainly understand why the potential annual payday is worth ploughing money into.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Champions League on TV

BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Champions League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2022/23.

Every knockout game will be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels and all games are broadcast through the BT Sport online player.

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.