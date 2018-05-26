Zinedine Zidane's men will go into the match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev as favourites, but Liverpool's recent form (they edged out giant-slayers Roma in the semis) suggests they are well able to hurt the Spaniards.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How can I watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online?

The match is showing in the UK on BT Sport 2 - but BT are also offering a FREE live stream on YouTube for non-subscribers.

Non-BT Sport subscribers can watch for free on YouTube, on BTSport.com and the BT Sport app.

Subscribers will also be able to watch 360-degree highlights via the app, with the whole match broadcast in 4K Ultra HD.

BT is also running a special Champions League final offer for those wanting to watch the match on TV. Anyone signing up for BT Sport between 23rd and 29th May will get their first three months free.

If you fancy watching it on the telly, find out how to get BT Sport here.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday 2nd May, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don't have BT Sport, yes, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.

Have the Liverpool team arrived in Kiev?

Yes, they have – the team flew to the Ukrainian capital yesterday ahead of a day of training and press conferences on Friday 25th May.

What's going on with Liverpool fans' cancelled flights?

On Saturday, we got an update about just what's going on with the flights between Liverpool to Kiev that had been axed.

According to the BBC, a total of 23 flights are scheduled to run from 3am Saturday morning in order to get fans out to the match.

A spokesman said the flights, which will take 4,500 passengers out to the Ukrainian capital, were running as scheduled.

On Friday, the day before kick-off, Liverpool fans' travel plans were thrown into chaos when it emerged that three flights booked with operator Worldchoice Sports would not be taking off because the company had failed to secure landing slots at Kiev's Boryspil Airport.

The owner of Worldchoice Sports, Shay Soni, said: "The past 24 hours have been an absolute nightmare. It really has been a very difficult time.

"The issue started last Friday when the slot co-ordinators at Kiev airport were unable to give us slots for our aircraft."

Soni said the company would continue to work to get their stranded passengers to Kiev, but that he was "not very hopeful".

Liverpool FC have offered to refund match tickets bought directly from the club, as long as they have confirmation of the flight cancellation, the match ticket booking confirmation email issued by LFC and the original ticket. More details here.

Watch Jürgen Klopp be interviewed ahead of the Champions League final

What is Liverpool and Real Madrid's head-to-head?

Liverpool have played Real Madrid on five occasions, with a 3-2 win record, but the Mersey team have lost their two most recent encounters against the Spanish side, going down 3-0 in October 2014 and 1-0 the following month. However, Liverpool have scored more goals in all five matches combined, hitting the back of the net six times compared to Real Madrid's four.

Have Liverpool won the Champions League before?

Yes, Liverpool are no strangers to European glory having lifted the trophy five times – most recently in the 2004-2005 season when they beat AC Milan 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Who is performing at the opening ceremony?

That would be Dua Lipa – the pop star behind chart hits New Rules and One Kiss. She's already in Kiev, rehearsing and promoting her performance.

Who is going to win the Champions League final. Real Madrid or Liverpool?

Current odds have Real Madrid as favourites to win the Champions League at 6/5 and Liverpool at 9/4.

Do you have the confirmed team news for Liverpool and Real Madrid? Who is in the starting XI and who's on the bench?

The official match teams for the Champions League final have now been announced:

Real Madrid

Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Substitutes: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Kovacic

Liverpool

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Can, Solanke