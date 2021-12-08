What channel is Celtic v Betis Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic head into the last of their Europa League fixtures on TV against Betis knowing there’s no chance of qualification.

The Bhoys were eliminated from the competition after being defeated by Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

They sit four points adrift of second-place Betis with just this one encounter remaining, though they will fall into the brand new Europa Conference League knockout play-offs regardless of results.

Celtic are rooted to third place in the group, which is enough to see them drop into the inaugural season of the ECL.

Betis are also stuck in their position due to a poor head-to-head record against Bayer Leverkusen, though they will progress to the knockouts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Betis on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Betis?

Celtic v Betis will take place on Thursday 9th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Betis will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Celtic v Betis on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Betis online

Celtic v Betis team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Montgomery; McCarthy, McGregor; Forrest, Turnbull, Abada; Ajeti

Betis predicted XI: Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Akouokou, Guardado; Lainez, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias

Celtic v Betis odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Betis

It’s a dead rubber. Let’s face it. There’s nowhere for either team to go here, and no tangible advantage to gain from a victory.

In that case, expect both teams to field rotated XIs though Betis do still boast the advantage in terms of quality among their squad.

Our prediction: Celtic 0-2 Betis (12/1 at bet365)

